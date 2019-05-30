Home

Edward (Eddie) ADAMS

Notice

Edward (Eddie) ADAMS Notice
ADAMS Edward (Eddie) Agnes and family thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards and flowers and respect for Eddie. A big thank you to all who attended the funeral service at Camelon Parish Church, on May 22, 2019. Thank you for the kindness and respect, Eddie would have been proud of your company. A special thank you to Jim Paxton for his comfort and kindness and to Mr Colin Anderson and Sons Funeral Director for their excellent and respectful funeral services.
It was appreciated.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 30, 2019
