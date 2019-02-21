Home

Douglas (Dougie) LAMONT

Douglas (Dougie) LAMONT Notice
LAMONT Douglas (Dougie) Passed away peacefully after a brave fight, surrounded by his loving wife and family, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on February 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary, cherished dad of Douglas and loving grampa of Jamie, Jennifer and Sarah. The funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 9.30 am, to which all friends and family are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a collection for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
