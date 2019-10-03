|
ANDERSON Dorothy Hardie (Dot)
(nee McKinnon) Suddenly but peacefully, in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on September 25, 2019, Dot, aged 83 years. A loving wife to David, a much loved mum of Heather and Douglas, mother-in-law of Jim and Cathie, devoted gran of Scott, Tracey and Lynne and a great-gran of Ian , Cameron, Abaigael and Oliver. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given to the family's chosen charity's. Funeral service will take place on Monday, October 7, in Falkirk Crematorium, at 2.30 pm.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 3, 2019