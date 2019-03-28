Home

Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:15
Falkirk Crematorium
HUNTER Doris (nee Tetsill) Peacefully, at home, after a long illness, surrounded by family, on March 20, 2019. To us you were someone special,
Someone good and true,
You will never be forgotten,
For we thought the world of you. Funeral will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Saturday, March 30, at 11.15 am, all friends and family welcome. Family flowers only, as there will be a retiral collection for Strathcarron Hospice for those wishing to donate.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
