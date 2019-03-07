|
|
|
HYNDMAN Donald Suddenly, at his home, on February 28, 2019. Donald J. Hyndman, aged 61 years. A sadly missed dad, grandad, brother, uncle and brother-in-law. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 2.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for RSPB. The family have requested those attending the funeral to be dressed smart / casual.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More