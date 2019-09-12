Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Derek McLEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek McLEAN

Notice

Derek McLEAN Notice
McLEAN
Derek Mac, Isobel and Johann would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for all the cards, flowers and support following the sudden loss of our son, Derek. Many thanks to Susan Chown for the lovely service, Paul of Thomas Cuthell & Sons for the personal and caring arrangements, the staff at the Railway Inn and the Paramedics in Glasgow who attended to Derek. The retiral collection in the amount of £1,500.00 will be forwarded to Teenage Cancer with our sincere thanks.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.