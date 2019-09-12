|
Derek Mac, Isobel and Johann would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for all the cards, flowers and support following the sudden loss of our son, Derek. Many thanks to Susan Chown for the lovely service, Paul of Thomas Cuthell & Sons for the personal and caring arrangements, the staff at the Railway Inn and the Paramedics in Glasgow who attended to Derek. The retiral collection in the amount of £1,500.00 will be forwarded to Teenage Cancer with our sincere thanks.
