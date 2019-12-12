|
STEPHENSON Derek Arthur Kathy and family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their support and kind expressions of sympathy, also everyone who attended Derek's funeral. Special thanks to Neil Dorward, for his service which was a celebration of Derek's life. Thomas Sneddon Funeral Directors, for their very professional but most personal service and support. The retiral collection raised a total of £405 and will be donated to Strathcarron Hospice and Breast Cancer.
The Stephenson family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 12, 2019