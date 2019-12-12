Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Sneddon Funeral Directors (Camelon, Falkirk)
Jubilee House, The Hedges
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK1 4DZ
01324 623323
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek STEPHENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Arthur STEPHENSON

Notice

Derek Arthur STEPHENSON Notice
STEPHENSON Derek Arthur Kathy and family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their support and kind expressions of sympathy, also everyone who attended Derek's funeral. Special thanks to Neil Dorward, for his service which was a celebration of Derek's life. Thomas Sneddon Funeral Directors, for their very professional but most personal service and support. The retiral collection raised a total of £405 and will be donated to Strathcarron Hospice and Breast Cancer.
The Stephenson family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -