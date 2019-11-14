|
MCLAREN David On behalf of myself and my family, we would like to thank everyone who attended David's funeral from far and wide and the many cards and messages of condolences. Special thanks to the doctors and staff and the district nursing team led by Fiona Ross within Denny Cross Medical Centre and the palliative care teams. Many thanks to Rev Anne White for an excellent service and it was a comfort to have our friends Evelyn Hak, Donald and Duncan Cowan Funeral Directors for their expert services. The retiring collection raised over £400 for the Scottish Air Ambulance. Thank you all again, love Marian.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 14, 2019