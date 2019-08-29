Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Alloa
Sunnyside Road, Alloa
Alloa, Clackmannanshire FK10 2AP
01259 724 211
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
13:15
The Co-operative Funeralcare Alloa
Sunnyside Road, Alloa
Alloa, Clackmannanshire FK10 2AP
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
14:00
Sunnyside Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for David LAWRIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David LAWRIE

Notice Condolences

David LAWRIE Notice
LAWRIE David Peacefully, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, surrounded by his family, David, aged 88 years, a much loved husband of the late Betty Lawrie, an inspirational dad to Kathryn, George and Douglas, loving father-in-law to Dale, Shona and Irene, an adored and cherished papa to Blair, Keir, Callum, Kirstin, Paige and James. He will be greatly missed by all. Funeral service on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Co-op Funeral Parlour Alloa at 1.15 pm, thereafter to Sunnyside Cemetery, at 2.00 pm, there will be a retiral collection in aid of Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.