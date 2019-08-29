|
LAWRIE David Peacefully, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, surrounded by his family, David, aged 88 years, a much loved husband of the late Betty Lawrie, an inspirational dad to Kathryn, George and Douglas, loving father-in-law to Dale, Shona and Irene, an adored and cherished papa to Blair, Keir, Callum, Kirstin, Paige and James. He will be greatly missed by all. Funeral service on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Co-op Funeral Parlour Alloa at 1.15 pm, thereafter to Sunnyside Cemetery, at 2.00 pm, there will be a retiral collection in aid of Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 29, 2019