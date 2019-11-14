|
|
|
WADDELL David Hume Suddenly, at home, on November 11, 2019. Hume was taken to be with his Lord. Precious and dearly loved husband of Isobel, dad of Tim and Lesley, father-in-law of Nicola and papa to Rachel, Lara, Luke and Joel. "Severed only till He comes". Funeral service will be held at Olivet Evangelical Church, Falkirk, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 10.00 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at New Grandsable Cemetery arriving approximately 11.30 am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Strathcarron Hospice / Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 14, 2019