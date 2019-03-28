Home

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00
Collumbine Service Room
Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:45
Larbert Cemetery
HOGGAN David Suddenly, at FVRH, on March 22, 2019, David, aged 83 years, beloved husband to the late Christina, loving dad to David and Kasia, Kevin and Caroline, Alan and Alison and Kirsty, beloved papa to Blair and Ryan and grandpa to Alistair and Alana, Matthew and Natalie. Funeral service on Wednesday, April 3, in Collumbine Service Room, at 11 am, thence to Larbert Cemetery, at 11.45 am.
Forever in our hearts.
From all your loving family xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
