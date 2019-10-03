|
MACKENZIE David Chalmers, OBE (Edinburgh)
On September 21, 2019, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, David, beloved husband of Phemie, much loved father of Elma and Christine, dear grandfather of David, Jane, James, Zara and Matthew and
great-grandfather of Imogen. Following a private committal there will be a service of celebration and Thanksgiving in Palmerston Place Church of Scotland, on Monday, October 7, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are invited.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 3, 2019