David (Dave) BOSLEM

Notice

David (Dave) BOSLEM Notice
BOSLEM David (Dave) Jean would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for cards, flowers and support on the sad loss of Dave. Also thanks to Frank McGarry for his kind and uplifting service, all at Alexander Easton Funeral Directors for their professional and excellent service and Sheena and her bar staff at Bonnybridge Golf Club for excellent catering. The retiral offering will be forwarded to Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
