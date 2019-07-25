Home

BLAIR David David's family would like to thank everyone for the flowers and cards following their sad loss. Philip Hacking for a perfect service. Thanks to Craig and colleagues at Co-op Funeralcare for their professional services. Thanks to Strathcarron Hospice, Balmoral Home Care, Macmillan Nurses and Meeks Road Palliative Care Team for all their care and support. The retiring offering will be forwarded to Strathcarron Hospice and Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 25, 2019
