Danny The family of the late Danny would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for all their love and support at this most difficult time.
A special thank you is sent to the district nurses who looked after Danny at home, the staff at Forth Valley Day Medicine, the Rev George MacDonald, Thomas Cuthell & Sons and Bonnybridge Golf Club for the catering. The retiral collection of £500 will be shared between the Macmillan Nurses and Driving Force.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
