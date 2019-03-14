|
McPHERSON
Danny At Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on March 4, 2019, Danny, aged 87 years,
of Bonnybridge. Beloved husband of Betty, much loved father of Douglas, Fiona and David and a dear father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at Bonnybridge St Helen's Parish Church, on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 2.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited, followed by committal at Falkirk Crematorium, at 3.15 pm. Family flowers only, please.
