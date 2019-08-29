Home

CAMPBELL Danielle Sadly passed away, at Strathcarron Hospice, on August 20, 2019, Danielle, aged 28 years. Mum to Leah, daughter of Lorne and Catherine, loving partner of William, sister to Mark, Chloe and the late Sean, sister-in-law to Fiona and aunt to Ellie.
My mind knows you are in a better place,
Where there is no pain, you are at peace.
I understand that, I just wish I could explain that to my heart.
Love mum and dad xxxx.
Special granddaughter, your memory is our keepsake, to live forever in our hearts.
Love gran xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
