MATHERS Daniel (Rev) Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice,
on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, Danny, much loved husband of Sandra, dearly loved dad and dad-in-law to Iain and Susan, Murray, Bruce and Shirley, adored grandpa to Sophie and Jamie, passed into the presence of the lord he loved and served so faithfully.
Funeral service in Brightons Parish Church, on Friday, March 15, at 11 am, thereafter to Grandsable Old Cemetery, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, donations can be made to the family's chosen charity.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
