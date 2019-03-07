Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel MATHERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel (Rev) MATHERS

Notice Condolences

Daniel (Rev) MATHERS Notice
MATHERS Daniel (Rev) Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice,
on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, Danny, much loved husband of Sandra, dearly loved dad and dad-in-law to Iain and Susan, Murray, Bruce and Shirley, adored grandpa to Sophie and Jamie, passed into the presence of the lord he loved and served so faithfully.
Funeral service in Brightons Parish Church, on Friday, March 15, at 11 am, thereafter to Grandsable Old Cemetery, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, donations can be made to the family's chosen charity.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.