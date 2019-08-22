|
KIRK Craig Suddenly, on August 13, 2019, whilst at his home in Northern
Ireland, with his partner Jenny, Craig, aged 51 years. Dearly loved dad of Elaine and Grant, devoted papa of Gracie May, beloved son of Sheena and David and a loving brother of Vanessa and Douglas. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11.15 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. There will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to support the work of The Beatson Charity and Sepsis Research. Please note, that anyone attending the funeral should feel free to wear smart casual clothing.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 22, 2019