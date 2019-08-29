|
KIRK Craig David The family of the late Craig David Kirk would like to thank all friends,
relatives and neighbours for the many cards, flowers and support received at this sad time. Thanks also to all those who attended the service, to Mr Dougie Smith for conducting an uplifting service and to Paul and staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for the funeral
arrangements. The retiral collection in the amount of £1,054.00 will be forwarded to The Beatson Cancer Charity and Sepsis Research, with grateful thanks.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 29, 2019