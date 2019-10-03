Resources More Obituaries for Colin McCASKILL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Colin McCASKILL

Notice Condolences McCASKILL

Colin Peacefully, at home, on September 21, 2019. Colin (Coco), aged 41 years. A devoted husband of Marion, a beloved daddy of Kayden, a much loved son of Robert and Jeanette, brother of Dianne and James, son-in-law to David and Heather, also a sadly missed uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many. The funeral is to be held on Thursday, October 3, at the Beancross at 1.15 pm.

You were my life's companion,

A life linked with my own.

God alone knows how I'll miss you,

As I journey through life alone.

You often said I'd miss you,

When one day we would part,

No truer words were spoken,

For I do with all my heart,

I know you will walk beside me,

And when my life is through,

I pray that God will lead me,

Straight to you.

Love you always and forever your darling wife Marion.

Dadee

Death may have taken you away from me,

But my life's hero and always will be.

Love you 100 Kayden.

A helping hand a heart of gold,

This is the picture we tenderly hold,

A friend to all his last would give,

A better son-in-law never lived.

David, Heather and Andy.

The tears in my eyes I can wipe away,

But the ache in my heart will always stay,

I loved you dearly, I always will,

You left a place no-one can fill.

Love always big sis Dianne x.

Sleep tight uncle Colin

Love Gregor and Sophie x.

Missing you always,

Forgetting you never.

Sleep tight uncle Colin

Love Gregor and Sophie x.

Missing you always,

Forgetting you never.

Love David, Shirley and Thomas. Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 3, 2019