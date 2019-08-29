HALL Christopher Peacefully, at FVRH on August 19, 2019, Christie, aged 84 years, beloved husband of Chrissie, also much loved dad of Frank, Stuart and Anne and loving papa and great-papa to all the family. Funeral service takes place on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Falkirk Crematorium at 11.30 am.

I remember the day I met you,

And the day God made you mine,

I remember the day I lost you,

And will to the end of time,

But I know you walk beside me,

And when my day is through,

I pray that God will take my hand,

And lead me straight to you.

From your loving wife Chrissie.

He was a father very rare,

Content with home, always there,

A cheery smile, a heart of gold,

No finer dad this world did hold.

From Frank, Margaret and family.

God saw your path was weary,

And getting hard to climb,

So He closed your eyelids softly,

And whispered, peace be thine.

Forever in our hearts.

From Stuart, Janelle and family.

I did not see you close your eyes,

I did not see you die,

All I heard was you were gone,

Without a last goodbye.

From Anne and the girls. Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 29, 2019