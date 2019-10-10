Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine MURRAY

Notice Condolences

Christine MURRAY Notice
MURRAY Christine Suddenly, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on October 1, 2019, Christine Murray, aged 65 years. A sadly missed mum, sister and mother-in-law and aunt. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 3.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Bandeath Dogs Home.
Till the roses lose their petals,
Till the heather has lost its dew,
Till the end of time, dear mother,
I will remember you. Your loving son Gavin x.
My sister Christine.
Always thoughtful, always kind,
What lovely memories to leave behind.
Love and miss you. John, Frances and your wee darling Charlie xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.