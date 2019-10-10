|
MURRAY Christine Suddenly, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on October 1, 2019, Christine Murray, aged 65 years. A sadly missed mum, sister and mother-in-law and aunt. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 3.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Bandeath Dogs Home.
Till the roses lose their petals,
Till the heather has lost its dew,
Till the end of time, dear mother,
I will remember you. Your loving son Gavin x.
My sister Christine.
Always thoughtful, always kind,
What lovely memories to leave behind.
Love and miss you. John, Frances and your wee darling Charlie xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 10, 2019