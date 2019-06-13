|
FORSYTH Christine With deepest regret, the family of the late Christine Forsyth sadly announce her passing after a long illness on June 8, 2019.
Loved and missed always.
Andrew, Jim, Katy and Steven.
Thanks to medical staff and nurses at Falkirk Community and Forth Valley Royal Hospitals. A funeral service will be held at Collumbine's Service Room, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 2:15 pm and thereafter to interment at Camelon Cemetery, approximately 3 pm.
