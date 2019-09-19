|
|
|
DUCHART Christine Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice on Sunday, September 15, 2019, Christine (nee Stewart), aged 74 years, beloved wife of Alex, much loved daughter of Helen, dear mum of Sharon and Craig and mother-in-law of Jim and Janey, loved gran of Rachel and Euan, Terry, Wendy and great-granny of Jim and Jack. Funeral service on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Falkirk Crematorium at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 19, 2019