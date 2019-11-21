Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
15:15
Falkirk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina JOHNSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina (Lyon) JOHNSTON

Notice Condolences

Christina (Lyon) JOHNSTON Notice
JOHNSTON Christina (nee Lyon) Peacefully, at Falkirk Community Hospital, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, Christina, aged 92. Beloved wife of the late William, a loving mum to Ann and son-in-law John and adored gran to Rachel. Funeral service to be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, November 25, at 3.15 pm, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, as there will be a collection on retiral from the service for Unit 2, to whom we give a special thanks.
We love you past the moon and miss you beyond the stars.
Your loving family, Ann, John, Rachel, Chad and sister-in-law Evelyn.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -