JOHNSTON Christina (nee Lyon) Peacefully, at Falkirk Community Hospital, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, Christina, aged 92. Beloved wife of the late William, a loving mum to Ann and son-in-law John and adored gran to Rachel. Funeral service to be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, November 25, at 3.15 pm, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, as there will be a collection on retiral from the service for Unit 2, to whom we give a special thanks.
We love you past the moon and miss you beyond the stars.
Your loving family, Ann, John, Rachel, Chad and sister-in-law Evelyn.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 21, 2019