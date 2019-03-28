Home

Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00
St Joseph's Church
High Bonnybridge
Charlie MONAGHAN

Charlie MONAGHAN Notice
MONAGHAN Charlie Suddenly, but peacefully, at FVRH, on March 21, 2019, Charlie, dearly beloved husband of the late Marjory, loving father to Chris, Annemarie and Pauline, devoted papa to Sean, Kelly, Cole, Suzanne and Stephen and great-papa to Flynn, Louie and Nicole. Funeral service will be held at St Joseph's Church, High Bonnybridge, on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 10 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Of all the many blessings,
However great or small,
To have had you for a dad,
Was the greatest gift of all.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
