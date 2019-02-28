Home

Charles Peacefully, on February 19, 2019, at FVRH, surrounded by his loving family. Charles, aged 85 years, beloved husband of the late Charlotte, loving dad of Charles, Shirley, Gary and the late Veronica, also much loved pappy to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and father-in-law to Kevan, Tam, Linda and Lorna.
From a hospital bed to a Heavenly rest,
God took you home to be His guest,
We lived in hope and prayed in vain,
That God would make you well again,
A happy nature a happy face,
A broken link we can't replace,
Tis sad but true we wonder why,
The best are always the first to die.
From all your loving family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
