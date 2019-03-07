Services Funeral service 11:00 The Three Kings Shieldhill View Map Resources More Obituaries for Catherine WOODS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Catherine (Irene) WOODS

Notice Condolences WOODS Catherine (Irene) Sadly, at The Haining Nursing Home, on March 3, 2019, Catherine (Irene), aged 75 years, beloved wife to the late Kevin and the late John Bennie, a loving Mum to Kim, cherished Grandma to Logan and dearly loved Sister to William, Mary, Danny and the late Betty and Peter. Funeral service will take place on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 1 1am, in The Three Kings, Shieldhill and afterwards at Polmont Cemetery. All family an friends are respectfully invited.

My heart is full of memories,

With pride I speak your name,

Though life goes on without you,

It will never be the same.

Loved by you, lost without you.

Devoted daughter Kim and son-in-law Stephen xx.

Night night grandma.

Love Logan xx.

Time and space may separate us,

But heartstrings know no end,

I'm proud to call you my sister,

Happier still to call you my friend.

Loving brother William and

sister-in-law Marion RIP xx.

Please find your softest pillow Lord,

To rest her head upon,

And place a kiss upon her cheek,

And tell her who it's from.

Loving sister Mary and brother-in-law Jim and family RIP.

The family chain is broken,

And nothing seems the same,

But as God takes us one by one,

That chain will link again.

Devoted brother Danny, sister-in-law Pat and family xx.

You left us precious memories,

That makes us laugh and cry,

But the love you planted in our hearts,

No millionaire could buy.

Forever loved, niece Lorraine and Michael xx.

Aunty Irene, always my girlfriend.

Martyn xx

Thoughts of time together,

Hold memories that will last forever.

Love Anne, Shirley and families xx.

Gone is the face we loved so dear,

Silent the voice we loved to hear.

Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 7, 2019