WILSON Catherine (nee Easton) Suddenly, at FVRH on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Catherine, aged 82, beloved wife to the late James, loving mother to Anne David and Jim, a caring nana to Victoria, Charlie and Blair also a dear sister to Joanne. Funeral service will take place at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, July 17, at 1.45 pm.
A beautiful memory is all that we have left,
Of one we loved and will never forget,
No longer with us, our lives to share,
But in our hearts she is always there.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 11, 2019