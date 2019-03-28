MILLER Catherine (Kate) Now at peace and sadly missed, at FVRH, on Friday, March 22, 2019, Catherine (Kate), much beloved wife of the late John, a loving mother, gran and great-gran.

Sunshine passes, shadows fall,

Love's remembrance outlasts all.

And though the years be many or few,

They are filled with remembrance of you.

Love from Cameron, Lauren and family.

To us you were so special,

What more is there to say,

I only wish with all our hearts,

That you were here today.

Love from Hanni, Sandy and family.

And while Kate lies in peaceful sleep,

Her memory we shall always keep,

Love from Alan, Moira, Fraser and Blair.

There comes a time for all of us,

When we must say goodbye,

But memories of a sister, an aunt we love,

Live on and never die.

At rest Kate and sadly missed.

Love from Brian, Keith, Kellie, David, Tegan and Jaymi.

Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, April 3, at 12.15 pm, to which all friends and family are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection, for those willing to donate, in aid of Strathcarron Hospice. Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More