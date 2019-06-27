|
HENDERSON Catherine Peacefully, at Cunningham House, Grangemouth, on June 22, 2019, Catherine Henderson (nee Russell), aged 85 years. Dear wife of Ronald and much loved by all her family. Funeral service will be held at Dundas Funeral Home, Grangemouth, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 10.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Polmont Old Cemetery, at approximately 11.15 am. Family flowers only please, as a retiral collection will be taken at the service.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 27, 2019
