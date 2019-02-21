BEATTIE Catherine

(nee Harvey) Peacefully, surrounded by love at FVRH, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, beloved wife of Thomas, treasured mum of Susan, son-in-law David and precious granny to Louis.

God saw you getting tired,

And a cure was not to be,

So He put his arms around you,

And whispered "Come to me".

With tearful eyes we watched you,

And saw you pass away,

And although we love you dearly,

We could not make you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating,

Hardworking hands at rest,

God broke our hearts to prove to us,

He only takes the best.

Forever in our hearts,

Tom, Susan and David xxx.

My granny B with silver in her hair and gold in her heart.

Love and "slabber" kisses, Louis xx.

Our hearts are filled with memories,

Which we've gathered through the years,

All the happy times we've shared are treasured souvenirs.

Forever missed.

Your loving sister Mary and family xxx.

Funeral Mass at 10 am, on Tuesday, February 26,at St Francis Xavier's, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, for Strathcarron Hospice. Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More