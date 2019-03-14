|
|
|
WILSON Carolyn (Larbert)
The family of the late Carolyn Wilson wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and support shown following the sudden passing of Carolyn. A special thank you to the Rev Iain Scoular for his comforting and uplifting service, sincere thanks to Robert Bennie & Sons for their excellent, compassionate and caring attention to the funeral arrangements, The Grange Manor for catering and to all those who attended the service. The sum of £563 was raised in aid of Linlithgow Link.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
