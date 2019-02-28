|
WILSON Carolyn (Larbert)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, Carolyn, aged 68 years, dearly loved wife of Drew, treasured mum of Pauline and beloved mother-in-law of David. A service to celebrate Carolyn's life, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, will be held at Larbert Old Parish Church, on Tuesday, March 5, at 11 am, thereafter to Larbert Cemetery, arriving at approximately 12.15 pm. Please feel free to wear something bright if you wish.
