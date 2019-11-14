|
|
|
CLARK Brendan Ellen, Jennifer and Briony send heartfelt thanks for all the thoughtful gestures and kindnesses shown to them following Brendan's sudden,
but peaceful death and to all who attended the celebration of Brendan's life at Falkirk Crematorium, he would have been astounded. To Laura Gordon (Civil Celebrant), for gently guiding and calmly supporting us through and to Duncan Walker (Stenhousemuir Cricket Club), for his special tribute to Brendan at the service. Thank you to all who lifted our spirits with stories and memories afterwards back at Glenbervie Golf Club and to the catering team who looked
after us so well. We will hold these memories close to us always. Thank you also to Thomas Cuthell & Sons, for the sympathetic, quietly efficient and kind attention with the funeral arrangements. The incredibly generous total of £1592.41, received at the service in aid of Scottish Autism, will be passed on in Brendan's memory with an immensely grateful thank you from the family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 14, 2019