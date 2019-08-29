Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
15:15
Falkirk Crematorium
Bob STOWE


STOWE Bob (17/11/1957)
Passed away peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on Monday, August 26, 2019. A loving dad to Kaylie and Andrew, much loved husband to Irene, brother to Mags, papa to Mya and a friend to many. As per Bob's wishes, there will be a colourful celebration of his life at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, September 6, at 3.15 pm, to which all family, friends and associates are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, there will be a collection box at the service for Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
