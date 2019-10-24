Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Billy MCGUCKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy MCGUCKIN

Notice Condolences

Billy MCGUCKIN Notice
MCGUCKIN Billy (Falkirk)
Following a brave fight, surrounded by his loving family, on October 19, 2019, at Strathcarron Hospice, now at peace, aged 70. Loving husband to Janet, devoted father to Paul, Barry, Sam and Annie and a much loved papa of Thomas, Connie and Sholto.
"He was one of a kind". Funeral Mass will take place at St Francis Xavier's, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to Camelon Crematorium, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.