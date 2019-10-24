|
MCGUCKIN Billy (Falkirk)
Following a brave fight, surrounded by his loving family, on October 19, 2019, at Strathcarron Hospice, now at peace, aged 70. Loving husband to Janet, devoted father to Paul, Barry, Sam and Annie and a much loved papa of Thomas, Connie and Sholto.
"He was one of a kind". Funeral Mass will take place at St Francis Xavier's, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to Camelon Crematorium, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 24, 2019