LAIRD Billy Betty and family would like to thank everyone for the many cards, letters and flowers received at this sad time. Many thanks to Irene Gardner for a very memorable service. Special thanks to Mark and all the staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, for their professionalism and the excellent way they handled the funeral arrangements. Thanks also to the paramedics who attended and to Dr Weir and to everyone who attended the service at Falkirk Crematorium and to Bonnybridge Golf Club for refreshments afterwards. The donations received in aid of the British Lung Foundation, will be passed on in memory of Billy.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 1, 2019