Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Falkirk)
Hope Street
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK1 5AT
01324 875107
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy LAIRD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy LAIRD

Notice

Billy LAIRD Notice
LAIRD Billy Betty and family would like to thank everyone for the many cards, letters and flowers received at this sad time. Many thanks to Irene Gardner for a very memorable service. Special thanks to Mark and all the staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, for their professionalism and the excellent way they handled the funeral arrangements. Thanks also to the paramedics who attended and to Dr Weir and to everyone who attended the service at Falkirk Crematorium and to Bonnybridge Golf Club for refreshments afterwards. The donations received in aid of the British Lung Foundation, will be passed on in memory of Billy.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.