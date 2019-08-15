Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
09:30
Our Lady of Lourdes & St Bernadette's RC Church
Larbert
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill WOOD

Notice Condolences

Bill WOOD Notice
WOOD Bill Suddenly, at his home in Falkirk on August 11, 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Nancy and a dearly loved father, father-in-law and grandfather who will be sadly missed by all the family. R.I.P. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes & St Bernadette's RC Church, Larbert on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 9.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment in Camelon Cemetery, arriving approximately 11 am.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.