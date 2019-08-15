|
WOOD Bill Suddenly, at his home in Falkirk on August 11, 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Nancy and a dearly loved father, father-in-law and grandfather who will be sadly missed by all the family. R.I.P. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes & St Bernadette's RC Church, Larbert on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 9.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment in Camelon Cemetery, arriving approximately 11 am.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 15, 2019