REID Betty Chic, Christina and family wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Special thanks to
Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Ward B22, Laura Gordon for her kindness and comforting service, Craig and colleagues at Co-op Funeralcare for the efficient handling of the funeral arrangements, The Cladhan Hotel for the catering and Aileen for all the flowers. The retiral collection of £245 will be forwarded Strathcarron Hospice with grateful thanks.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
