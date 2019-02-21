Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty REID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty REID

Notice

Betty REID Notice
REID Betty Chic, Christina and family wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Special thanks to
Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Ward B22, Laura Gordon for her kindness and comforting service, Craig and colleagues at Co-op Funeralcare for the efficient handling of the funeral arrangements, The Cladhan Hotel for the catering and Aileen for all the flowers. The retiral collection of £245 will be forwarded Strathcarron Hospice with grateful thanks.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.