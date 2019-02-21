|
|
|
MARSHALL Betty Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, Betty, aged 91, loving wife of the late John, and loving mother of her late daughter Rae, beloved mother of John and Isobel and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, February 27, 11.30 am, at Co-op Funeralcare Service Room, Falkirk and thereafter to Falkirk Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations welcome for British Heart Foundation. In our hearts you will always stay,
Loved and remembered every day. From son John, granddaughters Lynne and Hazel, great-grandchildren Callum, Lauren and Sonny.
You fought so hard, but all in vain,
Now at peace you will always remain. From daughter Isobel, granddaughter Debbie and grandson Andrew.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More