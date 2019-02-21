Home

GARDEN Betty Suddenly but peacefully, on February 13, 2019, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Betty, aged 77 years. Beloved wife of the late Dennis, much loved mum of Michael, Alan, David and Wendy and a devoted gran who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 2.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
