Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Falkirk)
Hope Street
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK1 5AT
01324 875107
Betty CONNOR

CONNOR Betty Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on June 10, 2019, Betty, aged 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Vin, much loved mum to Jimmy and John, mother-in-law to Liz and Jean and granny to Lyndsey and Graeme. For funeral details please contact Thomas Cuthell & Sons, on 01324 875107, or visit www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service to a charity of Betty's choice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 13, 2019
