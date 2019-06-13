|
|
|
CONNOR Betty Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on June 10, 2019, Betty, aged 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Vin, much loved mum to Jimmy and John, mother-in-law to Liz and Jean and granny to Lyndsey and Graeme. For funeral details please contact Thomas Cuthell & Sons, on 01324 875107, or visit www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service to a charity of Betty's choice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 13, 2019
