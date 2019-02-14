|
CONNELL Betty Lynn, Archie and their families would like to thank all friends, relatives and neighbours for the cards, flowers and support on the loss of their beloved mum / "wee" granny/great-granny Betty. Sincere thanks to all staff at Richmond Practice, Bo'ness, the doctors and nurses at FVRH, Irene Gardner, celebrant, Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Directors and West Lothian Golf Club for catering. The sum of £550 was raised by the retiral collection in aid of Alzheimers Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
