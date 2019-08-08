Home

GRAHAM Barry Suddenly, on holiday in Lanzarote, on July 24, 2019. Barry, beloved
husband of Marlyn, loving father to Derek and a sadly missed step-dad, grandad, great-grandad and brother. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 12.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service. Please
note, it is not a necessary requirement for those attending the service to wear black.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
