BRAIDWOOD Barbara In loving memory of our mum Barbara Braidwood (Brenda), who died peacefully at home, on March 15, 2016.
In our hearts your memory lingers,
Always tender, fond and true,
There's not a day goes by dear mum,
We do not think of you.
Love and miss you always and forever.
Gordon, Bianca and Claudia, Tracey, Barrie Jamie and Robbie, Angela, Jack, Harriet and Barbara, Clare, Paul and Miss Mo, Danielle, Kyle, Brodie and Alexa, Gordon and Laura x.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
