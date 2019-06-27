Services Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Falkirk) Hope Street Falkirk , Stirlingshire FK1 5AT 01324 875107 Resources More Obituaries for Averil WEIR Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Averil WEIR

Notice WEIR Averil John, John, Morag and Katrina would like to express their sincerest thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support, extended to them all, in so many ways, following the sudden loss of Averil. A special thank you to the cardiology team at The Golden Jubilee Hospital for the exceptional care and attention Averil received throughout her short illness. Sincere thanks to The Rev Jim Cochrane for his support to the family and his comforting words at the service, to Thomas Cuthell and Sons for their professional service, to The Park Hotel for attending to the catering requirements and to all who so kindly attended the service at Falkirk Crematorium to pay their final respects to Averil. Grateful thanks also for the generous donations received, amounting to £800, which will be forwarded to The British Heart Foundation, in her memory. Published in Falkirk Herald on June 27, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices