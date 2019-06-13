Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
13:00
Falkirk Crematorium
WEIR Averil Suddenly, on June 7, 2019, Averil, aged 70 years and formerly of Asda. Beloved wife of John and a much loved mum of John, Morag and Katrina. Sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service to a charity of Averil's choice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 13, 2019
