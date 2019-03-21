Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Archie McMILLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Archie McMILLAN

Notice Condolences

Archie McMILLAN Notice
McMILLAN
Archie Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on March 10, 2019. Archie, aged 83. Father, grandfather, great-grandfather and loving partner to Christine. Funeral service will be held at Co-op Funeralcare Service Room at 1.30 pm, on Wednesday, March 27 and thereafter to Larbert Cemetery, at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only please, there will be a retiring collection in aid of Children In East Africa (Sudan). All friends welcome.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.