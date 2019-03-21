|
McMILLAN
Archie Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on March 10, 2019. Archie, aged 83. Father, grandfather, great-grandfather and loving partner to Christine. Funeral service will be held at Co-op Funeralcare Service Room at 1.30 pm, on Wednesday, March 27 and thereafter to Larbert Cemetery, at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only please, there will be a retiring collection in aid of Children In East Africa (Sudan). All friends welcome.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
